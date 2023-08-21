Atria Investments Inc Purchases 188 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $199.90 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.49. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

