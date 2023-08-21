Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $273.80 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

