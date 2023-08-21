Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,753 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.09.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI opened at $175.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.