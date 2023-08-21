Atria Investments Inc Sells 252 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $224.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $220.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

