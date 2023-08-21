Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 88.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 77.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 37.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avid Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

