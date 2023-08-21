Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.00.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $227.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.15. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

