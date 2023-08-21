Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,860,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,732,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,852,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

