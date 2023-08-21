B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 275 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $93.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

