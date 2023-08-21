B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 111 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $284.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day moving average is $286.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.