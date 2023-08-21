B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 333 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

