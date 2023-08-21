B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

