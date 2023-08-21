B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

ON opened at $90.73 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $9,501,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.