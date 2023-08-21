B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 4,920 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

