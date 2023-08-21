B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 8,031 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

VLO stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.