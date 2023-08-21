B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOSC opened at $3.46 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Institutional Trading

Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

