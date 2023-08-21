B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.78%.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BOSC opened at $3.46 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.