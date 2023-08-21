Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $130.38. Balchem has a one year low of $116.68 and a one year high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 58.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

