Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 1,844,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

