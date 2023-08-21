Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.11 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

