Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In related news, Director Anahaita N. Kotval purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $68,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $68,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,135 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 in the last 90 days. 25.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

