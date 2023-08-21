Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BANR. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

Banner Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Banner has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 54,173 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Banner by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

