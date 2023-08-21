Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Barnes Group Price Performance
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
