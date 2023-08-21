Barnwell Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.70 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Market Is So Over Overstock…But Is It Now Oversold?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Buffett Just Bought These 3 Stocks, Should You Invest Too?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Digital Payment Platforms That Are Crushing PayPal and Square
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.