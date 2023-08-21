Barnwell Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.70 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,945.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 38,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 164,153 shares of company stock valued at $429,802. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile



Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

