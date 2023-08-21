BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

BCBP stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,990 shares of company stock worth $69,765. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 127,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

