BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. 3M restated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 51job reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.57.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,698,127 shares of company stock valued at $556,876,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

