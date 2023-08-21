Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,379 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.62) to GBX 2,920 ($37.04) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $168.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

