Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

