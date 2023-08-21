Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,013 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of FormFactor worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. CL King boosted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FORM

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.