Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $78.24 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.