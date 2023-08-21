Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $95.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

