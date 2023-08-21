Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

