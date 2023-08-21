Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after acquiring an additional 940,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

