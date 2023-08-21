Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.03 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

