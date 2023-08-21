Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $277.91 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.17. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

