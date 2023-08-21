Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $269.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.13 and its 200 day moving average is $271.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

