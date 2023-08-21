Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,048 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,801,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,608 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,387 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,691,003.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,974,000 after acquiring an additional 80,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $85.13 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

