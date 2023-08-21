Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 19,032 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 332.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 95,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.