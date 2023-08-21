Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

MNST stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

