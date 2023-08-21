Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

