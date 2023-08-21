Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 18,050 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

