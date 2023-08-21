Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after purchasing an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,549. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $203.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

