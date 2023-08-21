BEST (BEST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.76 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 149.11% and a negative net margin of 16.83%.

BEST Stock Performance

NYSE BEST opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

About BEST

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BEST by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

