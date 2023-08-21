BEST (BEST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.76 million for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 149.11% and a negative net margin of 16.83%.
BEST Stock Performance
NYSE BEST opened at $2.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.
About BEST
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
