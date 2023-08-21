Bfsg LLC Buys 390 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

