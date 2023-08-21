Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.82. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 50.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

