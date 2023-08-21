BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on BIOLASE to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $484.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

