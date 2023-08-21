BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,893,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after purchasing an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

