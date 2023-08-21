BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTAI. Guggenheim downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 3.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.