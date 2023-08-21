BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.31 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

