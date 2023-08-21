Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,858,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

