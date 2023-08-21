BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

BlackLine Stock Up 2.7 %

BlackLine stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

