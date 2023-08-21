Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $2,210,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

